North Iowa Outdoors: Eager Paddlers Need to Take Extra Precautions to Stay Safe

Advertisement

We’ve had some warmer days recently in the state, but the Iowa Department of Natural Resources River Programs Outreach Coordinator says we aren’t to the free paddling days of summer just yet. Todd Robertson says you should wait a bit before getting out the kayak or canoe.

He says a safe level means you aren’t in danger by simply going into the water.

He says things will warm up soon enough.

He says now is a good time to check the buckles and zippers and check for holes in life jackets. Many people are buying plastic molded kayaks as they are relatively inexpensive. Robertson says they should be checked out too.

When the water does warm up, he says you should wear your life jacket.

And Robertson says you should file a float plan before heading out so friends and family know where you are supposed to be if something should happen.

Review these simple safety tips before you head out on the water.