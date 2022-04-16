4-H Beef Clinic Saturday, April 23 at 10:00 A.M.

Advertisement

The Worth County Extension Service is inviting and encouraging all North Iowa Area 4-H and FFA Beef Project members to attend an educational beef clinic. The workshop will take place on Saturday, April 23rd at 10:00 A.M. at the Worth County Fairgrounds Show Arena at 1206 3rd Avenue North in Northwood.

Beef project members will be learning about selection of their beef project with live prospect calves on hand to evaluate. Participants will also be educated about successful feeding and housing for their beef project as well as proper handling and training of 4-H and FFA calves when they are breaking them to lead. Pre-registration is required and those wanting more information or who want to get signed up are asked to please call Lacey Waller, Worth County Extension Office Manager or Worth County Extension Education Specialist, Dennis Johnson at 641-324-1531 in Northwood.