Theresa C. Suby, age 93 formerly of Forest City, IA, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at the Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake, IA.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Church of Christ 3493 Eagle Ave. Fertile, IA 50434 with Rev. Denny Ganz and Rev. Kenny Olson officiating.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church.

Inurnment will follow the luncheon at the Clear Lake Municipal Cemetery, Clear Lake, IA.

