Iowa State Tailgate Tour returns in 2022, will visit North Iowa

ISU has announced that its athletic department will be back on the road again this summer. The annual Cyclone Tailgate Tour returns after a two-year virtual pit stop as Iowa State coaches and staff embark on a 12-stop tour across Iowa this May. Each stop on tour is open to Cyclone fans of all ages and free to attend.

The Cyclone Tailgate Tour provides fans the opportunity to interact with Iowa State administrators and coaches, including Athletics Director Jamie Pollard, the “Voice of the Cyclones” John Walters, football coach Matt Campbell, women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly, men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger, volleyball coach Christy Johnson-Lynch, and wrestling coach Kevin Dresser.

The family-friendly event lets fans socialize with other Cyclone fans and features different special guests, including Cy. Kids in attendance will receive a complimentary gift. Food and beverage are available for purchase.

The tour will stop in North Iowa on May 18th, stopping at Sukup Manufacturing Co. at noon and then stopping at the Surf Ballroom at 5:30 PM. The tour starts on May 16th in Carroll and will end on May 25th in Waterloo.