Gunfire in Algona Leads to an Arrest

Advertisement

A man from southeast Missouri has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing shots at someone in northern Iowa.

Algona Police got a 9-1-1 call at about 10:30 Saturday morning, saying there had been gunfire in park in Algona and a vehicle left the scene at a high rate of speed. Police found a man had been shot and interviewed witnesses to a fight. Officers with the State Patrol and Iowa DOT pulled a suspect over on Interstate 35, about 75 miles away from Algona. Twenty-year-old Michael Street of Fredericktown, Missouri, has been charged with attempted murder. A judge has issued an order barring Street from contacting the man who was shot.