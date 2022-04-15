Grassley, Reynolds Win Iowa Youth Straw Poll

Advertisement

More than 10,000 students across Iowa made their voices heard about the upcoming election by participating in Secretary of State Paul Pate’s Iowa Youth Straw Poll this week. Students in K-12 schools were invited to vote for their preferred candidates in Iowa’s congressional and gubernatorial races.

Republican Chuck Grassley led all candidates in the U.S. Senate race with 40% of the vote. Republican Jim Carlin finished second with 23%. Democrat Abby Finkenauer garnered 19%.

Incumbent Governor Kim Reynolds easily won the gubernatorial race, with 65% of the vote.

Iowa’s four U.S. Congressional races were also polled, with Republicans leading in three of the four districts. Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks defeated Christina Bohannan in the First District, 64-36%. Ashley Hinson picked up 69% of the vote in the Second Congressional District, with Liz Mathis garnering 31%.

Democrat Cindy Axne edged Republican Nicole Hasso by 17 votes in the Third District, 29-28%. Combined, Republicans Hasso, Gary Leffler and Zach Nunn picked up 1,535 votes, compared to Axne’s 625.

Republican Randy Feenstra led in the Fourth District with 66%.

Traditionally, the Iowa Youth Straw Poll has served as a strong indicator of how the actual elections will shape up.

“It’s important to engage our young people in civics at an early age and this is a fun, hands-on way to do that,” Secretary Pate said. “Voting is not only a civic duty, but also the best way to make your voice heard. My thanks to all the students who participated, and to the teachers that helped organize events at their schools.”