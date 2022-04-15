Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Clear Lake split soccer wins

Advertisement

The GHV boys soccer teams continued their winning ways against Clear Lake last night in the game you watched live on KIOW.com.

The Cardinals scored all five goals in the first half, and Nathan Roberts stopped all three shots he faced to help GHV win, 5-0. Freshman Lane Gayken scored twice, as did junior Abraham Fuentes. Evan Sloan, a senior captain on the team, had the other goal. The Cardinals are now 3-1 on the season and have won four of the last five times they’ve played Clear Lake.

While the boys’ game was happening in Garner, the girls played in Clear Lake. Clear Lake got revenge on the GHV for knocking them out of the postseason a year ago and ended GHV’s undefeated season with a 1-0 victory. Junior Brooklyn Eden scored the game’s lone goal for Clear lake, while freshman goalie Rowan O’Keefe stopped all six shots GHV put on the net to help secure the win. Clear Lake moves to 2-1 on the season, while GHV falls to 3-1.