Forest City’s Hoffmeyer is staying home, signs NLI with Waldorf

Waldorf University wrestling coach Ryan Dickinson announced yesterday the Warriors had landed Forest City senior Hayden Hoffmeyer.

Hoffmeyer wrestled four seasons for Forest City with 100 career wins. Hoffmeyer also finished third in the Top of Iowa Conference at 145, behind two state place winners. Bryce McDonough, who placed 4th in Class 1A at 145, and Max Gast, who finished 7th in Class 2A.

“Hayden brings a great attitude, talent, and drive to learn and get better. Those are all things the program needs to keep going up. He will be a great addition to our team, and we are excited he is staying home,” said Waldorf coach Ryan Dickinson.

Dickinson has helped the program regain life since returning from serving our country. The program won their first dual since 2017 this season and sent two wrestlers to nationals.

Hoffmeyer is expected to wrestle at 149 for the Warriors.