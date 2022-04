Advertisement

The National Weather Service has issued a red-flag warning for the western half of the state today.

That’s meteorologist Kristy Carter. She says the moisture in the air and the wind are causing the concern.

She says the fire would rapidly spread under those conditions.

Carter says we are going to have to deal with the winds all day and into this evening.

Carter also says we are going to stay cooler — with highs in the 40s and 50s rolling through the weekend