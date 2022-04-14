Advertisement

KLEMME – Andrew G. Janssen, 23, of Klemme passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at his home.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Garner Ambulance Shed, 575 W. 3rd St., Garner followed by a time of food and fellowship at Mat’s Place in Garner.

Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Andrew Gerard Janssen, the son of James and Angela (Curley) Janssen, was born December 22, 1998, in Des Moines. He grew up in Des Moines until moving with his family to Garner in 2010 and Klemme in 2015. Andrew attended Garner-Hayfield High School and graduated from Belmond-Klemme High School in 2017. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Klemme and continued his education in welding at NIACC in Mason City. He was employed at Stellar Industries in Garner. Andrew enjoyed fishing, playing video games, baseball and cooking.

Andrew is survived by his parents, Jim and Angie Janssen of Klemme; brother, Alexander Janssen of Wilmington, NC; maternal grandparents, Harold “Gene” and JoAnn Curley of Garner; aunts and uncles, Patricia (Larry) Beufve of Lindenhurst, NY, Vickie (Ken) Porcelli of Pinehurst, NC, Kimberly (Brad) Northburg of Manchester, IA, Crystal Lunning (Bryce Smith) of Clear Lake and Amy (Brian) Hannah of Garner; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Henry Janssen and Nancy Lunning; and three uncles, Ricky, Lawrence and Michael Janssen.

Andrew’s family would like to thank the countless friends, family and first responders including the Garner Ambulance Service, Klemme Fire Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department for the care and support given to them during this difficult time.

