Faye Slusher, 90, of Meservey, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022 at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Funeral services for Faye Slusher will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, 107 North 2 nd Street in Thornton, with Pastor Deb Devine officiating. Burial will take place at the Meservey Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, 107 North 2nd Street in Thornton, and will continue one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Friday.

