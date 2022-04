Advertisement

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Lake Mills high school. Bennett Berger started the golf season in mid-season form; he shot a -1 35 to help Lake Mills open the season with a win at home. He followed that up with a 36 in Garner to help Lake Mills win the meet by nearly 40 strokes. Berger’s 35 is the lowest 9-hole score by any Class 1A golfer this year and top-5 in the state in all Classes.