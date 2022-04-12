Weather Warnings Issued Throughout the Area

Advertisement

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Wright, Worth, Winnebago, Hancock, Palo Alto, Emmit, and Pocahontas Counties until 10 pm.

Several storms with damaging winds, hail, heavy rains, are within these storms. Some winds could exceed 70 mph. Hail could be as much as 2.5 inches in diameter.

Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for these impactful storms and seek shelter in a basement under a heavy object if a warning should be issued. Stay with KIOW or kiow.com for the latest updates.