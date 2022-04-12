Over one thousand KIOW listening area customers are without power

Advertisement

As expected, with tonight’s storms, nearly 1000 customers in the KIOW area are without power. A bulk of those customers are in Hancock County around the Kanawha area.

Right now, power companies are reporting that 857 customers in Hancock County are without power. Prairie Energy Cooperative reports that 472 of their 949 customers in Hancock County are currently without power. Additionally, Alliant Energy says that 385 of their 4,220 customers are currently without power.

Kossuth County currently reports that 196 customers are without power, and Wright County has reported 26 outages.