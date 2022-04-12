Advertisement

DeLores Elaine (Steenblock) Wiemann, age 88, of Madison, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully Friday, April 8, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 PM on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luicks Lane South in Belmond. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM prior to services at the funeral home on Saturday.

