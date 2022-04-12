NewsWeather

Confirmed tornado in Kanawha; city asks non-residents to stay out, residents to stay home.

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal17 seconds agoLast Updated: April 12, 2022
Advertisement

Around 8:00 pm Tuesday, trained weather spotters confirmed a tornado was on the ground near and in the city of Kanawha. Since then, KIOW has established hefty damage in and around the city. Though the natural reaction for Iowans is to help our neighbors, at this time, it is too dangerous for large crowds in the area.

The city of Kanawha released this: “The city is asking you to stay home while clean up is happening. There are reports of people getting in the way. Thank you.”

Hancock county is currently reporting over 700 power outages. Crews will be out to start repairing power when possible.

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal17 seconds agoLast Updated: April 12, 2022
Photo of Zarren Egesdal

Zarren Egesdal

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button
Mix 107.3 KIOW