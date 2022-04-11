Obits
Lavonne K. (Ausborn) Prescott
Lavonne K. (Ausborn) Prescott, 73, of Belmond, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond, with Pastor Nicole Woodley officiating. Burial will take place at Belmond Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to services on Friday.
www.ewingfh.com
Ewing Funeral Home
111 Luick’s Lane South
Belmond, Iowa 50421
641-444-3248