Lavonne K. (Ausborn) Prescott, 73, of Belmond, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond, with Pastor Nicole Woodley officiating. Burial will take place at Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to services on Friday.

