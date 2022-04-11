Lancaster Deferred Judgement Revoked

Advertisement

Michael Lancaster of Forest City had his deferred judgment revoked for a probation violation on his conviction for “Possession with Intent to Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a class C felony.

Lancaster was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 10 years and ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The prison sentence imposed were ordered to be served concurrently with the sentence imposed in Hancock County Case no. FECR013060.