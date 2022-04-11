Kossuth County Board to Meet

Advertisement

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday at the Courthouse in Algona beginning at 8am. The board will get an update from the Kossuth Regional Health Center on current health issues. The board will be asked to approve a liquor license for ABATE of Iowa, Incorporated and the River Road Golf Course.

With the new fiscal year budget to be approved, the board must make decisions on the step adjustments in pay for the Kossuth County employees while discussing wages for the Kossuth County Secondary Roads Department Bargaining Unit. The board must also take into consideration secondary road equipment purchases and how that may figure into the Fiscal Year 2023 IDOT secondary Road Budget and Program.

The board will consider drainage issues such as bids for work to be done on Lateral 28 of Drainage District 4. They will also consider a report for lateral 1 of Drainage District 75. This will be followed by a 10:30am Informational Meeting for Drainage District 60 Sub 1 Improvement Project.