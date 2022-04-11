Advertisement

Harold L. Knutson, age 79 of Lake Mills, IA passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at his

home.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Emmons Lutheran

Church, 490 Pearl St. Emmons, MN 56029, with Pastor Ryan Henkel officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday at Schott Funeral Homes –

Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. Lake Mills, IA 50450 and again on hour prior to the

service at the church.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221