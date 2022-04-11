Ernst Supports Ukrainian Women on the Frontlines of the War, Humanitarian Crisis

Advertisement

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), the first female combat veteran elected to the Senate and member of the Armed Services Committee, joined a bipartisan group of women senators in recognizing women’s roles in all aspects of the defense of Ukraine and the preservation of Ukraine’s freedom.

The bipartisan resolution – supported by 22 female senators – recognizes that women are often the targets of deliberate violence during conflicts, which is evident through Russia’s deliberate attacks on maternity wards and use of rape as a weapon of war. This resolution calls on all countries to provide aid to refugees and support women in Ukraine who are keeping families and children safe, delivering supplies and weapons, administering medical care, fighting as part of the armed forces and more.

“Over the last several weeks – and previously on my agricultural exchange to Ukraine in 1989 – I’ve seen firsthand the passion and strength of the Ukrainian women I’ve had the privilege to meet, including veterans, members of parliament, civil society leaders, and refugees. All of them believe Ukraine can win this war, and I completely agree,” said Senator Ernst, a combat veteran. “This bipartisan effort that’s backed by 22 female U.S. senators recognizes the bravery and leadership of the Ukrainian women who are on the frontlines of Putin’s war of aggression and those helping support and care for the millions of refugees fleeing for safety.”

The bipartisan resolution is led by Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and cosponsored by Senators Joni Ernst (R-IA), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Susan Collins (R-ME), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Tina Smith (D-MN), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Patty Murray (D-WA), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) and Maria Cantwell (D-WA).