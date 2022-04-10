Worth County to Discuss ARPA Fund Disbursement

Advertisement

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am in the Supervisors Room of the Worth County Courthouse in Northwood. The board must review a resolution that approves the disbursement of funds for the American Rescue Plan. The board has carefully considered how the federal monies must be distributed within the county government, then formulated it into a resolution for approval.

The board will then hear from John Danos regarding the 2022 Urban Renewal Plan and Amendment. The discussion is expected to begin at 9 am. This will be followed by a report from Jeff Gorball of County Planning and Zoning Commission. He will offer a report and recommendations to the board.

The board will meet with representatives from WINN-WORTH BETCO and People Service along with department heads of the county.