U. S. 169 in Algona to Close on Monday

Advertisement

A project to replace the bridge over the Black Cat Creek on U.S. 169, 4.2 Miles north of U.S. 18, requires closing the roadway to traffic beginning on Monday, April 11, until Sept. 30, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Mason City construction office.

During this project, motorists will be detoured around the work zone by traveling west for approximately 2 miles on Kossuth County Road B-30 to Kossuth County Road P-30, north on P-30 for approximately 6 miles to Kossuth County Road B-19, then approximately 2 miles east on B-19 to U.S. 169 (see map).

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.