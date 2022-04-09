Spring Coin Show is Today in Clarion

Advertisement

The annual spring coin show, sponsored by the 50 members of the Clarion Coin Club, is today at the Heartland Museum in Clarion. The hours for the free admission event are from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Expect 24 tables of collectible coins, tokens, currency, gold, silver, coin books, collecting supplies, sports cards and more. Free appraisals available. Buyers will be present. The event is family friendly. The museum is located at 119 Ninth Street Southwest in Clarion. Call club president Boyd LaRue at 515-460-5682 for full show particulars.

The Clarion Coin Club is one of the oldest coin clubs in Iowa. Members come from many communities. The club meets once a month, including the summer months. New members are welcome. The monthly meetings are open to the public. Each monthly meeting features a live auction of 80 lots or more.