Ellen G. Bjelland, age 96, died on Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Lake Mills Care Center.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Emmons Lutheran Church, 490 Pearl Street in Emmons, Minnesota with Pastor Ryan Henkel officiating.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9:30 A.M. till service time at the church.

Burial will be held in Oaklawn Cemetery in Emmons, Minnesota.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Emmons Lutheran Church window project or Oaklawn Cemetery.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221