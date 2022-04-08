News

MBT Bank Bracket Bounce Winners!

April 8, 2022
The 2022 MBT Bank Bracket Bounce contest is over, and here are the winners!

Holly ArnevikMBT Bank Bracket Bounce 2022 Winner

Grand Prize winner Holly Arnevik(center) gets $500.00, as well as the Bonnstetter Towing and Repair regional prize, new WeatherTech floor mats for her vehicle! Prizes presented by MBT Bank Marketing Officer Heidi Fedders, and KIOW Station Manager Karl Wooldridge

Runner-up Dan McCollough received $100.00 cash, and an additional $200.00 in KIOW Bucks for winning the Britt Bar and Grill regional prize. Prizes presented by KIOW Station Manager Karl Wooldridge.

Gifts Sew Sweet Gift Shop and Boutique’s Val Quayle presents regional winner Amanda Gross with her prize package.

 

