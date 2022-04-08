Advertisement

Jim D. “Dozer” Morford passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines.

Memorial services for Jim Morford will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church, 201 3rd Avenue North East in Clarion with Reverend Mike Gudka officiating. A private family burial service will take place prior to services at the church.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 10, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa 50525

515-532-2233