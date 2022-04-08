Carpenter Sentenced on Multiple Charges

Advertisement

Mark Carpenter of Albert Lea, MN, pled guilty to Count 1 “Persons Ineligible to Carry Dangerous Weapons,” a serious misdemeanor, and Count 2 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on January 3, 2022.

For Count 1, Carpenter was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.

For Count 2, Carpenter was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The jail sentences imposed were ordered to run concurrently. Carpenter was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.