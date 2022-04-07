Thorpe Park Turkey Hunting Restrictions Specified

Advertisement

The Winnebago County Conservation Board wants to remind people that Thorpe Park, located five miles west of Forest City, is closed to all turkey hunting. The adjacent Thorpe Recreation Area, as well as the Russ Wildlife Area, are open to turkey hunting, but Thorpe Park itself is not. Thorpe Park remains closed to hunting because it is widely used by the public, especially in the spring, for a variety of recreational activities such as camping, hiking, fishing, picnicking, etc.

If people have questions about the borders between these three areas, they can visit the WCCB web site at www.winnebagoccb.com or contact the Winnebago County Conservation Board at 641-565-3390.