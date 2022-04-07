MediaNewsPolitics & Government

Ernst Wants Clarity from Biden EPA Head on E15, WOTUS, Invites Him to Iowa to Speak with Farmers

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 day agoLast Updated: April 6, 2022
Advertisement

With President Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator, Michael Regan, testifying before the Senate today, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) asked the top official for clarity about the administration’s position on E-15 year round—as Americans face near-record high prices at the pump ahead of the summer driving season—and the threat of returning to the burdensome Obama-era water regulations under the “Waters of the U.S.,” or WOTUS, rule that Ernst fought hard to rescind.

 Ernst asked Regan to come to Iowa in-person to speak directly with farmers about his administration’s policies and rulemaking related to WOTUS.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 day agoLast Updated: April 6, 2022
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button
Mix 107.3 KIOW