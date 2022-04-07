Ernst Wants Clarity from Biden EPA Head on E15, WOTUS, Invites Him to Iowa to Speak with Farmers

With President Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator, Michael Regan, testifying before the Senate today, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) asked the top official for clarity about the administration’s position on E-15 year round—as Americans face near-record high prices at the pump ahead of the summer driving season—and the threat of returning to the burdensome Obama-era water regulations under the “Waters of the U.S.,” or WOTUS, rule that Ernst fought hard to rescind.

Ernst asked Regan to come to Iowa in-person to speak directly with farmers about his administration’s policies and rulemaking related to WOTUS.