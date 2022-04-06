Winnebago County Audit Finds Very Few Issues

Advertisement

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors heard from representatives from the independent accounting firm of Gardiner + Company concerning the Fiscal Year Budget for 2021.

The County’s revenues totaled $24,682,917 for the year ended June 30, 2021. This was a 45.98 increase for the prior year. Expenses for County operations for the same year totaled $15,492,549 which was an 8.32% increase from the prior year.

This leaves a difference of $9,190,368 which is in inaccessible accounts and has or will be spent by the county. Some of the money comes from the American Rescue Plan funding which has been designated for future expenditures.

The audit found issues such as the lack of segregation of duties which the representatives from Gardiner + Company offered solutions to. The board accepted the recommendations and the external audit report.