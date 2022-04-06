Hancock County Approves Plans for Major Renovations this Summer

Advertisement

Hancock County approved the plans, specifications and architectural contract with OPN Monday to construct an east entrance vestibule addition onto the courthouse and repair the northwest tower roof at a projected total cost of $684,594.

Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach explains the need for the project.

Cost of the northwest tower roof replacement is estimated at $110,000, while the vestibule addition is projected at $565,000.

Contractors wishing to bid the project will have an opportunity to better prepare a game plan next week. Tlach says there will be a pre-bid job walk on Wednesday, April 13th for contractors to survey the site and ask questions to clarify the scope of the project and put together the best possible bid.

The vestibule addition and tower roof replacement are expected to start this summer and be completed in the fall.

OTHER ANTICIPATED PROJECTS ESTIMATED AT NEARLY $6 MILLION

In addition to the vestibule and tower roof replacement project, the courthouse and adjoining law enforcement center are anticipating the complete replacement of the HVAC systems at a projected taxpayer cost of $2.2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act funds.

In December, Hancock County officials also elected to increase taxes to construct a new $1.524 million emergency communications tower from Motorola, instead of utilizing a rent option of $18,000 per year from local taxpayer Comm 1’s existing tower just ¼ of a mile away from the proposed build site near Duncan.

According to Hancock County Emergency Management Director Andy Buffington, the steel tower equates to only 10-15 percent of the total cost of the project, and new communications infrastructure still would have needed to be purchased to go on the Comm 1 tower.

No price comparison was presented at the December board meeting for the cost of the infrastructure to be housed at/on Comm 1’s tower.

According to Buffington, the new communications tower, which will be located on the northwest side of Oak Avenue and Highway 18 is expected to eliminate “bonk” zones and provide a future of enhanced emergency communications within the county.

Still to come in November 2022, Hancock County citizens will be asked to vote on an additional $2.2 million referendum to restore and improve the courthouse exterior and parking lot, in an attempt to preserve the courthouse for another 100 years.

The project would include replacement of masonry and stone with new sealant, as well as new flashings, gutters and downspouts. Also, the project would entail excavation and tiling around the courthouse foundation and a new parking lot with lighting.

The Hancock County Courthouse, located in Garner, Iowa, was originally built in 1899.