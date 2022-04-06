Ernst: Rising Gas Prices Under Biden Admin Hurting Rural Iowans

Advertisement

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) today highlighted the impact of rising gas prices on Iowans, particularly folks in rural areas who often have a longer commute to work and school. Ernst called out the Biden administration for focusing more on electric vehicles than rising prices—while ignoring biofuel, a cleaner, more affordable renewable energy made right here at home.

Ernst also called on the Biden administration to increase domestic energy production, and called for Congress to pass her bill, the Home Front Energy Independence Act, which would replace Russian oil with clean, American-made renewable fuels that are available right now—creating jobs, lowering gas prices, and reducing dependence on our adversaries.