Ann Finch, 90, of Titonka passed away Tuesday at Titonka Care Center.

A funeral service will be held 11 am Saturday at Good Hope Lutheran Church in Titonka.

Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are with Oakcrest Funeral Services in Titonka.

To leave a tribute, visit www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com