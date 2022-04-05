RAGBRAI Mason City Logo Revealed

Advertisement

RAGBRAI Mason City has unveiled the logo that will be used on its overnight stop during RAGBRAI XLIX.

Mason City’s town theme for the 49th annual RAGBRAI is ‘Ride of the Century.’

For the first time since 1985, RAGBRAI is routing a Century Day in honor of the late co-founder John Karras who created these 100-mile days.

The logo, designed by local artist Julie Kim, features muted earth-tones inspired by Mason City’s regional Prairie School design. Visual elements include The Historic Park Inn, the downtown plaza custom designed light posts, wavy lines representing the Winnebago River, and straight lines showing progress and movement. The banners represent the finish line and welcome riders to Mason City – where the ‘fun begins.’

Kim previously designed the Mason City Guidebook, map, advertisements and other printed media when RAGBRAI last made an overnight stop in 2014.

“Mason City has done a lot of work since we last hosted RAGBRAI in 2014 and we have much to be proud of,” said Kim. “The Ride of the Century theme and logo showcase the exciting progress we’ve made in Mason City, along with our amazing landmarks, historical architecture, parks, and cultural crescent.”

This will also be Kim’s 15th year riding on RAGBRAI.

On Wednesday, July 27th thousands of cyclists will make the 105-mile journey from Emmetsburg to Mason City. Everyone who completes 100 miles will receive a commemorative patch. RAGBRAI will have extended SAG service on this day.

What began as a casual bike ride across Iowa among a few friends in 1973 has turned into the oldest, largest, and longest multi-day bicycle touring event in the world. RAGBRAI – The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa – is an epic eight-day rolling festival of bicycles, music, food, camaraderie, and community.

This will be the third time that RAGBRAI has made an overnight stop in Mason City.