Despite High Fuel Prices, North Iowa Community Schools Busses Continue to Roll

The area has seen a dramatic rise in gas prices over the last year, area school districts continue to bus students to and from school and after school events. North Iowa Community Schools have one of the largest districts mileage wise in the area. Superintendent Joe Erickson explained that state legislators have helped busses to continue to roll.

This same program continues for the next school year to help rural schools transport their students. The Legislature realized that monies given to rural districts had to be diverted to pay for transportation while metropolitan schools did not have that great of a fuel expense.