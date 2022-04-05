COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Waldorf’s new offensive groove has turned losses into wins

Advertisement

The Waldorf softball team and interim co-head coaches Justin Uhlenhopp and Karina Priet had to have known things wouldn’t be ideal to start the season after everything they had been through, but starting the season 0-13, wasn’t on their radar. In that 0-13 start, Waldorf scored just 28 total runs.

Now, since their first win on March 26th, Waldorf is 5-2 and coming off winning three of four games against Presentation College this weekend. Waldorf started the series off by scoring 26 runs in game one, only two shy of their first 13 games combined.

They’ve gone from scoring two runs per game to scoring almost ten per game, and gone from allowing ten per game to only allowing 6.5 per game in the last seven.

Freshman Paige Pierson from Cambridge, Iowa, leads the charge with her bat and arm. Pierson has made four starts, winning all of them. She has an ERA of 5.88 with 12 strikeouts and allowed 28 earned runs. While doing this in the circle, she is batting .266 with 17 hits and three doubles.

Freshman Brooke Hickey has the best average on the team, hitting .310 with 18 hits and six doubles, while sophomore Kaela Eslinger is smashing the softball. She has three home runs, two triples and two doubles while hitting a .259 average.

Hickey, a big piece of the Warriors’ future, helped ADM to the state softball tournament in 2021, hitting an impressive .459.

Waldorf is back home tomorrow for two games against Viterbo University. The doubleheader starts at 4:00 PM at the Forest City high school.