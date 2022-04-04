Stone on the Legislative Week

House Republicans Pass $1+ Billion Education Budget

Department for the Blind

College Student Aid Commission

Department of Education

Community Colleges

Vocational Rehabilitation

Board of Regents

House HHS Budget Provides Increase for



One program in particular that should be highlighted is the new Iowa Workforce Grant and Incentive Program. This is a program focused on addressing Iowa’s workforce shortage problem. This program appropriates $6 million in scholarships to those students attending one of the Regents institutions who are in teacher preparatory programs and $6 million in scholarships to those students who are in majors that align with Iowa’s high demand jobs. In order to be eligible, students must complete the FAFSA, be a resident of Iowa, and be enrolled in either a teacher preparatory program or a program that was jointly approved by the College Student Aid Commission and Iowa Workforce Development. Students will be able to access the money in their third and fourth years of college. Upon graduation, if the student is working as either a teacher or has a high demand job, they will receive a bonus payment after staying one year in Iowa. Students can receive up to $5000 per year, or $2500 per semester. House Republicans think this is a great way to partner with the Regent Universities, Iowa Workforce Development, and students across Iowa to help solve workforce shortages.

This week, the House Appropriations Committee approved the House Health and Human Services Budget (HF 2578) for FY 2023 . Below is a list of highlights of the significant investments to advance access to mental health and support disability providers. In total, this budget appropriates $2.1 billion of state general fund (in total with federal money and other funds it is over $6 billion) towards Medicaid, child care, child welfare, public health and aging and veteran services.

Disability Providers

Fully funds Glenwood and Woodward Resource Centers, as well as DHS Department-Wide duties line item that includes central office oversight of the state facilities

Community capacity investments to ensure that Iowans can be cared for near their families: Provides a $14.6 million investment in home and community-based services rates. In total, this is a $38.5 million investment when combined with federal match. This allows for a $2 raise to all direct support professionals, and this bill requires this increase to go towards our front-line workers wages. Provides a $7.4 million state investment to reduce the waitlist on the intellectual disability services waiver. This appropriation should add an additional 250 ID waiver slots. Intermediate Care Facilities for those with Intellectual Disabilities receive a total increase of $8.2 million, and also require these funds to go directly to direct support professional wage increases. Provides a $4 million appropriation to create a new home health rate structure that provides an incentive for providing care to rural Medicaid members.



Mental Health – The House has focused on expanding mental health workforce and access to beds for difficult to serve Iowans. This budget funds those priorities, along with the help of the Education budget, and also provides additional rate increases through Medicaid.

Provides $2 million for psychiatric tiered rates so that hospitals are reimbursed based on the acuity of the patient and can receive the intensive psychiatric care that they need

Funds multisystemic and functional family therapies to provide evidence-based treatments for youth that address a youth’s home and environment to reduce problematic behavior and divert the youth from out-of-home placements.

Provides $3 million of state funding, and a total funding increase of $7.9 million, to behavioral health intervention services. This is a 35% increase because there are currently lengthy waitlists for individuals to get services due to staffing shortages.

Provides $1.1 million of state funding and almost $3 million of total funding to increase residential substance use treatment rates.

Continues to fund, and increase funding towards the MHDS Regions. This $71 million increase will now completely phase out any property tax levies for the regional system.

Adds in HF 2245 to ensure that health insurers are not excluding mental health providers providing telehealth to Iowans simply because they are not physically located in Iowa.

Child Welfare

Group care for child welfare – this budget provides increases to both shelter and QRTP care for children in foster care.

Field Operations: Funds an additional 50 FTEs to reduce caseloads for child abuse.

Long-Term Care – removes the backlog with the state substitute decision maker and adds 3 FTEs at the state-long term care ombudsman

Health and Human Services Alignment – this bill creates a department of health and human services that will over the next year merge together the department of human services and the department of public health to ensure one point of access for Iowans.

Additional health care workforce: We know that individuals with a connection to the state are more likely to stay in the state following their medical education.