Luminarias Now Available for Order to Benefit Relay for Life

During Relay for Life events in Winnebago County, luminarias can often be seen illuminating the walkways around the Winnebago County Courthouse. They are white bags with tea candles inside symbolizing a person struck with cancer. The kickoff to order luminarias has already begun and Lana Thompson of the Forest City Hy-Vee is taking them. Thompson described what these luminarias are.

Each of the luminaria have their own special meaning as indicated by their personalized decoration.

This year, the luminaria will be displayed at the Forest City Hy-Vee to help people choose which one they like.

Once decorated, they will be on display at the courthouse on the day of the Relay which is July 15th. Those who are interested in purchasing a luminaria can contact Thompson at the Forest City Hy-Vee.