Grassley on the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act of 2022
There are allegations of human trafficking along our southern border. Some of these victims may be getting transported to nearby metropolitan cities. Human trafficking can sometimes lead to slavery without any hope of escape. Some members of Congress are trying to combat this with legislation and tougher laws.
U. S. Senator Charles Grassley went to the floor of the United States Senate to discuss the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act of 2022.