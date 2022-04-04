Feenstra Announces 2022 Congressional Art Competition for Iowa Students

Advertisement

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) announced that high school students across Iowa’s 4th Congressional District are invited to submit their artwork for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition. This competition is conducted by members of the U.S. House of Representatives to encourage students from across the country to express their artistic talents.

One winner will receive two round-trip tickets to Washington, D.C. and attend a congressional reception honoring artwork from across the country. The winner will also have his/her artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year. Two runners-up will have their artwork displayed in Feenstra’s district offices in Sioux City and Fort Dodge.

“The Congressional Art Competition is the perfect opportunity for high school students in our district to showcase their artistic capabilities,” said Rep. Feenstra. “I hope to see many students participate in this year’s competition, and look forward to seeing their submissions.”

Artwork with be judged based on the following criteria:

Originality Concept Technique Creativity Representation of Iowa’s 4th District

Artwork submissions can be mailed to the district office in Fort Dodge:

Congressman Randy Feenstra

723 Central Avenue

Ft. Dodge, IA 50501

Submissions may also be made by emailing a minimum of two pictures of the artwork to Emily Schwickerath: Emily.Schwickerath@mail.house. gov. Submitted artwork photos must be clear and taken from multiple angles. The artist should take pictures in a well-lit environment without stands.

All artwork submissions are due April 29, 2022 at 5 PM CT. One winner and two runners-up will be announced on May 9th.

All questions can be directed to Emily Schwickerath at Emily.Schwickerath@mail.house. gov or (515) 408-9097. Further instructions and rules related to the art piece itself can be found by visiting Feenstra’s website. Students must include a student release form with their artwork submission to be considered, which can be found by clicking HERE.