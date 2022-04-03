Wright County Board to Meet

Advertisement

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday to first discuss any new cases of COVID-19 and the current rate of vaccinations. The board wants to stay informed on this and is asking the Emergency Operations Center to provide the information.

The supervisors have held two previous readings of Ordinance 63 which provides for the naming and defining of election precinct boundaries in the county. The board will conduct a third reading followed by possible passage of the measure prior to the June primaries.

With the dissolution of Homeward, a program that helped pay for repairs to low-income housing, the supervisors must consider the steps to be taken next. Several area counties have joined in with the North Iowa Council of Governments or NIACOG so that area low-income housing residents can have their home repairs done and paid for. The board must act on a 28E agreement with Homeward first, before entertaining any other options.

Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons will offer his departments’ Fiscal Year 2023 Secondary Roads Five Year Program that will outline what road projects need to be done, repairs to said roads, and possible road closures and abandonments. This will be followed by an update on current state of Wright County secondary roads.

The board will conclude the meeting with their annual external audit performed by Elizabeth Thyer of the Gardiner + Company. The audit is required to make absolutely sure everything is correct as reported to the state.

The meeting will begin at 9am in the Board Room, in the Courthouse basement in Clarion.