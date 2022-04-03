Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Week in Congress

Advertisement

by U. S. Representative (4th District) Randy Feenstra

PRESIDENT BIDEN’S $5.8 TRILLION BUDGET SILENT ON BIOFUELS

On Tuesday, I voiced my serious concerns that President Biden’s $5.8 trillion budget fails to offer a comprehensive plan to increase biofuels production and lower gas prices in Iowa.

We all understand that we have an energy crisis in our country. Iowans are paying a tremendous amount for gas, and yet this administration has no plan to secure our energy independence through biofuels.

Iowa can lead the way in domestic renewable energy production if this administration lets us.

PROTECTING YOUNG GIRLS DIAGNOSED WITH TURNER SYNDROME My faith teaches me that every person is created for a purpose and a reason, and that every person – both born and unborn – deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. The Protecting Girls with Turner Syndrome Act is a critical step forward as we fight to put an end to abortion in our country. As a father and a Christian, I will always be a strong voice for the voiceless because there is nothing more fundamental and sacred in our Constitution than the right to life for all. ENSURING EVERY IOWAN CAN RETIRE WITH DIGNITY AND SECURITY On Wednesday, I voted for and the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Securing a Strong Retirement (SECURE 2.0) Act, which will help more Americans save for retirement and encourage small businesses to establish retirement plans for their employees. Every American deserves to be able to retire with dignity and security. The bipartisan SECURE 2.0 Act is critical to ensuring that Iowans can choose the best retirement plans for themselves, their families, and their employees. I am pleased that this legislation passed the House with wide, bipartisan support, and hope to see my Senate colleagues pass it soon. ADVOCATING FOR YEAR-ROUND E-15 Yesterday, I joined my Republican colleagues in sending a letter to President Biden urging him to prioritize homegrown and renewable biofuels to address our nation’s energy crisis. We requested that his administration make E-15 available year-round and protect the integrity of the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). We need to use every tool at our disposal to lower prices at the pump for Iowans, and these two priorities are a good start. You can read the full letter HERE