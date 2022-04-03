Hancock County Board to Discuss $684,000 Improvements to the Courthouse

Advertisement

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will hold their Monday morning meeting beginning at 9am with a public hearing on the proposed construction of the East Entrance Vestibule and the Northwest Tower Roof replacement. The vestibule will cost taxpayers $564,000 and is supposed to keep seasonal winds and extreme temperature air from entering the courthouse. The Northwest Tower Roof needs replacing and will cost taxpayers $120,000.

During the hearing, the board will consider the plans and specifications of both projects along with total estimated costs. Once the hearing is completed, the board will set a time and date to open the bids that were submitted by contractors for the projects and award the contract to the lowest bidder.

Hancock County Secondary Roads Engineer Jeremy Purvis will submit his report on the state of secondary roads in the county. He will also submit his departments new fiscal year budget and the five-year construction program. That program will include resurfacing projects, bridgework, and any other projects that will require bidding from outside contractors. Smaller projects such as pothole repair, crack sealing, etc., will not be included in the five-year plan.

The board will meet in the Supervisors Room of the Hancock County Courthouse in Garner.