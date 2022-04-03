Obits

Daniel J. Chizek

Daniel J. Chizek, 54 of Britt, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at his home in Britt.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Dan Chizek will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 335 First Avenue South East in Britt, with Father Joseph Sevcik officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt, with a Rosary beginning at 6:00 PM.

 

www.ewingfh.com

 

Ewing Funeral Chapel

178 Center Street West

Britt, Iowa 50423

641-843-3839

