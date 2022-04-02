North Iowa Outdoors: Residential Tree Distribution Events Offered Statewide This Spring

North Iowa residents and Alliant Energy customers can purchase landscaping trees for their homes at deep discounts this spring. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) collaborates with local nurseries and organizations to provide a mixture of hardwoods, low-growing ornamental and evergreen tree species.

The DNR will offer discounted trees through its Residential Tree Program in Council Bluffs on Saturday, May 21. Any Iowa resident can purchase up to two trees per planting address at $25 per tree, plus a small credit card processing fee.

Alliant Energy’s One Million Trees initiative helps plant more than one million trees – one tree for each utility customer – by the end of 2030. Alliant Energy customers can participate and purchase up to two trees per planting address at $25 per tree. Tree pick-up dates and locations include:

Tuesday, April 26 in Decorah

Saturday, April 30 in Ottumwa

Thursday, May 5 in Storm Lake

Tuesday, May 17 in Ames

Find event location addresses and times along with order forms and requirements, and information about available tree species on the DNR webpage at www.iowadnr.gov/Conservation/ Forestry/Urban-Forestry/ Residential-Tree-Programs.