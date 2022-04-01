Titonka World History Project Planned

The Titonka Public Library has been very busy as of late with various activities geared toward the youth. Now a grant was recently received from the Kossuth County Community Foundation. The project is called the Titonka World History Project according to Head Librarian Damien Streucker.

The idea has a number of advantages because it can allow future generations to listen to perhaps their relatives in their past describe farming, living, and lifestyle.

With this audio archive, it would also give future generations a true to life feel of our present-day life and way of living. But there is more to this according to Streucker.

Those who want to participate or find out more can contact the Titonka Public Library at (515) 928-2509.