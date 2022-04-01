Poll Workers Needed in Winnebago County

Winnebago County Commissioner of Elections Karla Weiss is putting out the word early to fill poll worker positions at the various precincts around the county. Recently, the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors upped the pay for poll workers to $12 an hour with poll supervisors earning $12.50 an hour.

According to Weiss, requirements for the position are simple.

Weiss explained that a poll worker will put in 16 hours of actual poll work with two hours of training prior to the actual election.

The process is rewarding because it gives those who become poll workers, a deeper understanding of the election process and how secure the Iowa election really are.

Weiss explained that the way to apply is very easy.

Again, the website is winnebagocountyiowa.gov.