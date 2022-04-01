North Iowa School Board Considers Conference Realignment Option

The North Iowa Community School Board is preliminarily looking at giving their students a stronger opportunity in Top of Iowa Conference competitions through realignment. North Iowa Community Schools Superintendent Joe Erickson explained that this is just a preliminary idea and nothing more at this point.

The Top of Iowa Conference Western Division is tough enough in recent years with at least one basketball team in boy and girl levels going to state, even winning it as was the case with Bishop Garrigan. West Hancock has been state champions in football twice in three years. Forest City went to state in bowling. Lake Mills continued its domination in volleyball this past season and numerous wrestling and track individual state titles have been won, mostly by the bigger schools in the conference.

Meanwhile, speech and debate teams in the conference continue to excel and win the highest marks at the state level.

According to Erickson, this process cannot be rushed. A thorough examination to come up with a solution must be done if realignment is the answer.

Erickson will continue to keep the North Iowa Community School Board informed if there are any further developments or discussions.