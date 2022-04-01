Grassley Wants Lower Prescription Drug Prices

U. S. Senator Chuck Grassley has been tirelessly pursuing the need for lower prescription drug prices. His call has been tempered by an approach by some in the Senate who have authored a bill to try and get prices lowered. However, the bill has stalled in the Senate. After the Democratic attempted to get the measure passed and subsequently failed, Grassley and fellow Senator Wyden have authored a bipartisan prescription drug package with significant savings to the government of nearly $95 million and to seniors of around $72 million.

Grassley took his debate to the floor of the Senate to lobby for more support.